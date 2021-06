Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.