Analysts Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.