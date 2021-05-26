Cancel
Financial Reports

Analysts Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Announce $0.05 EPS

By Chris Copeland
baseballnewssource.com
 8 days ago

Equities research analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

baseballnewssource.com
