Analysts Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Announce $0.05 EPS
Equities research analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO's earnings. EXFO reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.