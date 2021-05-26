newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homewood, AL

Proposed townhome development revives a familiar struggle for Rosedale residents

By INGRID SCHNADER
thehomewoodstar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a townhome development on 18th Street moved forward with the Homewood City Council in January, many Rosedale residents spoke in opposition to the development. Most of those in opposition didn’t say that they thought the development looked bad or that they thought the development would bring too much traffic, which are often reasons why a resident might speak against a development. In Rosedale, residents have spent decades watching their historically Black community shrink and change because of Homewood’s thriving market and development.

thehomewoodstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homewood, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Homewood, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Black People#Car Wash#Property Development#Housing Development#Land Development#Community Development#The Homewood City Council#Clifton#The Lee Community Center#Piggly#The Homewood Star#The City Council#Blackwater Resources#Servisfirst Bank#The Rosedale School#The Islamic Academy#Rosedale Memory Project#Black City Council#Townhome Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Housing
Related
Homewood, ALthehomewoodstar.com

Council approves variance for already installed front yard fence

Front yard fences aren’t allowed in Homewood. Exceptions can be made for residents who request a variance, but these are typically granted to special situations. At the May 10 City Council meeting, the council considered and approved a fence variance request with a different background: the fence was already installed at the home, which was on Lake Ridge Road, and the landscaping company had overlooked the need to get a permit and request a variance before installing the fence.
Vestavia Hills, ALvestaviavoice.com

City leaders discuss flooding issues, solid waste authority

At Monday night’s work session ahead of a Vestavia Hills City Council meeting, City Manager Jeff Downes informed council members of the possibility for the city to join a solid waste authority in conjunction with several other cities in the region, possibly including Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook and Trussville. The city of Hoover has already voted to join the authority. For the authority to be legally incorporated, at least three cities must vote to join, Downes said.
Homewood, ALABC 33/40 News

Years of flooding issues prompts questions to City of Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The Crescent at Lakeshore Apartment complex often turns into a lake in heavy rains. Issues with flooding date back to the early 2000's. Tuesday, at least 20 people were rescued from the complex in Homewood. Firefighters used boats to get tenants to dry land. "My first reaction...
Homewood, ALwbrc.com

Flooding remains a problem at Homewood apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of apartment residents at The Crescent at Lakeshore spent much of the day getting their home and belongings dried out after a major flood sent many running to higher ground. Flooding remains a problem in the area, being so close to Shades Creek. “When...
Homewood, ALwbrc.com

Homewood apartment complex floods again, rescues made by boat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Crescent at Lakeshore Apartment Complex is bordered by Shades Creek but after the deluge today, it became more like a river and people had to be rescued by boat. Firefighters had to hand over life jackets and help residents here hop into a boat along...
Homewood, ALwbrc.com

Water rescues at Rue Maison Apartments in Homewood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood firefighters and Police worked Tuesday night to rescue and evacuate neighbors at Rue Maison Apartments in Homewood. The complex is on Lakeshore Parkway. First responders used a raft at one point to get people out of their units and to safety. Several cars were flooded...
Homewood, ALwvtm13.com

Birmingham-Southern College student rescued from flooded Homewood apartments

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A Birmingham-Southern student was among the several people rescued by firefighters at a flooded apartment complex in Homewood on Tuesday. Strong storms dumped several inches of rain across the Birmingham metro, causing dangerous flash flooding across the area. Hear what the student said after hopping off the water rescue boat with her beloved dogs in tow above.
Homewood, ALthehomewoodstar.com

Homewood Business Happenings

1. Rolls will share a retail location with Meals by Misty — which offers take-and-bake casseroles, soups, salads and an array of side dishes — at 2900 Crescent Ave. Rolls: 205-789-3753, rolls-homewood.myshopify.com. Meals by Misty: 205-490-1495. 2. Buka, a neighborhood wine shop, market, and takeaway cafe, opened at 186 Oxmoor...