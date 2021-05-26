Proposed townhome development revives a familiar struggle for Rosedale residents

When a townhome development on 18th Street moved forward with the Homewood City Council in January, many Rosedale residents spoke in opposition to the development. Most of those in opposition didn’t say that they thought the development looked bad or that they thought the development would bring too much traffic, which are often reasons why a resident might speak against a development. In Rosedale, residents have spent decades watching their historically Black community shrink and change because of Homewood’s thriving market and development.