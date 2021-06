When the pandemic first hit in March 2020, 43% of Americans said they would be doing more outdoor activities than usual. That prediction proved accurate, and over the next few months, hiking participation rose by 8.4%, new campers increased fivefold, and backcountry ski and snowboard sales grew by 81% and 146% respectively. And it’s predicted that this increase in outdoor recreation will only continue. What does that mean from a sustainability standpoint? The reality of more people in the backcountry presents the problem of more trash, trail impact, and a lack of understanding on what to do about it. In fact, Leave No Trace estimates that 9 out of 10 people who visit the outdoors don’t understand the impact they have on the land they explore. That adds up, when you consider that Americans take an estimated 13 billion outdoor trips each year. Here are a few examples of that impact, as cited by Leave No Trace: