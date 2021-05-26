Cancel
Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 408 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

By Chris Copeland
baseballnewssource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 8.8% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $63,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

baseballnewssource.com
