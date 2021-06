What’s your baseball song? It seems like a pretty simple question if you’re a baseball fan, right? Maybe not so fast. Rustin Dodd, a writer for the Athletic, was on The Drive with Charlie and Dan today. He and Andy McCullough wrote an article called “From Bob Dylan to the Strokes: The 30 greatest baseball songs of all time.” At least a third of the songs, I had never heard of or I didn’t remember them and so, that’s not a good thing either. But who am I to say, it’s their list! How could they not have “Centerfield” by John Fogerty? Ok, it’s their list.