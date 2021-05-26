Cancel
Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

By Chris Copeland
baseballnewssource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

