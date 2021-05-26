Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.30.