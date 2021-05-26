Cancel
Lincoln National Corp Acquires 12,009 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

By Chris Copeland
baseballnewssource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $40,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

