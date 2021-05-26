Prospect Hill Management LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)
Prospect Hill Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.3% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.baseballnewssource.com