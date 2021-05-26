Prospect Hill Management LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Moderna were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.