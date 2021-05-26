Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 247 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

By James Conley
baseballnewssource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

baseballnewssource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visa Inc#A Visa#Securities Trading#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#V Norges Bank#Egerton Capital Uk Llp#Md#Sec#Truist#Barclays#Visa Profile Visa Inc#Marketbeat Com#Visa Stock#Visa Daily#Company Stock#Equity#Insider Trading#Institutional Investors#Payment Transactions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “. HHR has been...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Weighs in on American Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $637.66 Million Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.50% of CIT Group worth $637,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “. Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagene...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Price Target at $28.00

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “. LDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $937,984.00 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rice Partnership LLC Sells 457 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $287,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Moderna were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 28,101 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. Several other hedge funds and other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Sells $200,534.40 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the April 29th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post $17.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.55 billion to $18.02 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “. Several other equities analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Timothy Weller Sells 23,234 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $611,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.