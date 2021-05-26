Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 247 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.