Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 247 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)
Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.baseballnewssource.com