DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.03

By James Conley
 8 days ago

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.03 and last traded at $122.03, with a volume of 71719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.18. A number of analysts have commented...

Iberdrola’s (IBDRY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

IBDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.55

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 4869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.55. GPEAF has been the subject of...
Lear (NYSE:LEA) Hits New 1-Year High at $199.86

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $199.86 and last traded at $198.17, with a volume of 276949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.84. Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays...
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.82

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 454920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.26. A number of research analysts have recently commented on EADSY...
Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.84

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84. Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com...
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €32.00 Price Target

MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.06 ($34.19).
SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Several other research firms also recently commented on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.56.
MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €105.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.13 ($123.68).
Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.00

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 98.73 ($1.29), with a volume of 28652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.80 ($1.29). The company has...
Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $221.48

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $221.48 and last traded at $221.48, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.48. Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Ning...
Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.05

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.05 and last traded at C$31.00, with a volume of 4611590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.74. H has been the subject of...
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.82

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 32964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.42. Several equities analysts have recently commented on REPYY...
Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.83

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.08. Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barloworld from a “buy”...
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.13

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 3627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01. Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a...
Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,729,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,166 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $125,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $937,984.00 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.52

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 705212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.93. Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Barclays boosted...