DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.03

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.56.