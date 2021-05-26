Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

By Chris Copeland
baseballnewssource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,619 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

baseballnewssource.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adobe Inc#Adbe#Adobe Creative Cloud#Nasdaq Inc#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Trading Revenue#Securities Trading#Sec#Old Mission Capital Llc#Centaurus Financial Inc#Morgan Stanley#Wolfe Research#Bmo Capital Markets#Nasdaq Adbe#Thomson Reuters#Holdings Channel Com#Marketbeat Com#Adbe Shares#Adobe Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “. HHR has been...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Decreases Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.08% of America’s Car-Mart worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CFO Sells $20,679.12 in Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CFO Jon W. Howie sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $20,679.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,683.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. James Investment...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “. LDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,663,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Sells $200,534.40 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 900 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 28,101 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. Several other hedge funds and other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 59.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,885 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $287,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Moderna were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 51.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,222 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.21% of W. R. Berkley worth $726,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Timothy Weller Sells 23,234 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $611,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.