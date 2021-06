Shares of AU remained flat at $C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 37,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,761. The firm has a market cap of C$87.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 21.18. Aurion Resources has a one year low of C$0.78 and a one year high of C$1.68.