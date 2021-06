WEEKI WACHEE- One Hernando County prep football team really stood out during the 2020 season and that was the Weeki Wachee Hornets. A club that many didn’t expect to make a jump, was one of the more talented teams in Hernando County this past year. The Hornets won games against Inverness Citrus, Tampa Bay Christian Academy and a stunner over Springstead, but are looking to make more strides over the summer.