Jon Scheyer, who played under Krzyzewski from 2006 to 2010 and was a captain of the 2010 national championship team, has been named Krzyzewski’s successor and will be the program’s 20th head coach beginning with the 2022-23 season. One of the most respected assistant coaches in college basketball, Scheyer has spent eight years on Krzyzewski’s staff and was promoted to associate head coach in 2018.