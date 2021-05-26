Cancel
Portable Benefits Discourse Distracts from Gig Companies’ Power Play

By Shelly Steward
aspeninstitute.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past year has brought new attention to workers’ rights challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the inadequacy and inequity of our existing systems of paid leave, health care, unemployment insurance, and other benefits, while a series of legal and legislative battles underscored the need to address the misclassification of workers. Legislative proposals put forward by gig companies collapse these issues into one conversation. They claim worker classification is about benefits and offering any form of benefits negates the need to enforce existing classification laws. This argument, however, distracts voters and policymakers from the questions of power that are at the core of classification and threaten to worsen our already weak system of benefits. To improve the lives of working people, we must both address misclassification in the gig economy and reimagine existing workplace benefits.

