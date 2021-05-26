Ryan Terefenko Named Finalist for Big Ten Medal of Honor

newsbreak-logo
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ryan Terefenko on Wednesday was announced as a finalist for the prestigious Big Ten Medal of Honor. The conference's most exclusive award was the first of its kind in intercollegiate athletics to recognize academic and athletic excellence. The Big Ten Medal of Honor was first awarded in 1915 to one student-athlete from the graduating class of each university who had "attained the greatest proficiency in athletics and scholastic work." Big Ten schools currently feature more than 8,200 student-athletes, but only 28 earn this prestigious award on an annual basis.

