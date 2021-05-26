The team that 'can handle the stress' might be the difference at Class 6A tourney, MHS head baseball coach Don Hess says

Manhattan head coach Don Hess prepares to fist bump a player at third base during last week’s regional championship game against Topeka High. MHS will play in the Class 6A tournament, which begins Thursday in Fort Scott. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan High’s baseball team might need Dayne Aschenbrenner, Cade Perkins, Tyler Gagnon, Kyler Horsmanm Ian Luce and anyone else who can throw quality innings at the Class 6A state tournament, which will be held Thursday and Friday in Fort Scott.

If all goes well, the Indians will play three games in two days. That reality, combined with KSHSAA pitch count rules — anyone who throws more than 30 pitches must rest for one day afterward — will complicate every bullpen decision MHS head coach Don Hess makes.

“At this point, you’re hoping that you can get some complete games — or at least close,” Hess said. “But ultimately, every coach would agree that you’ve got to win the game. Even if you have to throw the top three pitchers the first game, you have to be prepared to do that, because it doesn’t do you any good if you lose.”

Manhattan (18-4) opens the tournament against Olathe West at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in Fort Scott. The Owls (18-4) have only allowed more than three runs in five of their 22 games, a perfect foil for the Indians, who score the third-most runs per game in Class 6A (8.73).

Hess said Olathe West’s pitching staff is so deep that he couldn’t identify its ace. The Indians hope their experience against Centennial League studs Cooper Carlgren (Washburn Rural) and Kevin Mannell (Seaman) have prepared them.

Defensively, Hess said, the Indians should expect the Owls to use creative methods to move runners. He called them the standard “put pressure on you” offense, meaning they like to steal bases and bunt runners over.

At this point in the season, however, Hess isn’t sure how much stock to put into scouting reports. Tournament sample sizes are small, and players are young.

One bad day ruins the season.

In a matchup as even as Thursday’s, the winner might just be the team that manages the stage better.

“I don’t know that anybody necessarily feels like they’ve experienced this kind of pressure,” Hess said. “But at the same time, I think (Olathe West feels) comfortable with what their league schedule presented to them as far as challenging games, and we feel like we’ve had some pretty challenging games as well. So it’s just kind of be able to see who can handle the stress a little bit better.”