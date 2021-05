Jury selection starts today for the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student whose disappearance drew weeks of international attention in 2018.Why it matters: The trial will be one of the most closely watched in recent Iowa history. Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, used the case during the 2018 midterm elections as a way to paint a picture of an unsafe country if undocumented immigrants enter the U.S.Case details:Bahena Rivera was charged with first-degree murder after he led officials to Tibbetts' body on Aug. 20, 2018. He told...