2021 Fourth of July Parade Information and Sign-Up Form

The Village of Jerome will hold its July 4th Celebration this year on Saturday, July 3,2021 and we would like to extend an invitation for you to join us. As in past years, the parade will leave the Village of Jerome Municipal Building, 2901 Leonard Street, at 9:00 a.m. Line up will be at Reed and Leonard, next to the Municipal Building, between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. Due to Covid restrictions, NO food or drink will be served following the parade.