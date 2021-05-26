Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jerome, IL

2021 Fourth of July Parade Information and Sign-Up Form

By administrator
villageofjerome.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of Jerome will hold its July 4th Celebration this year on Saturday, July 3,2021 and we would like to extend an invitation for you to join us. As in past years, the parade will leave the Village of Jerome Municipal Building, 2901 Leonard Street, at 9:00 a.m. Line up will be at Reed and Leonard, next to the Municipal Building, between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. Due to Covid restrictions, NO food or drink will be served following the parade.

www.villageofjerome.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
City
Jerome, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fourth Of July#Reed#Jerome July#Leonard Street#Candy#Covid Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

CWLP offers Electrical Apprenticeship Program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you're looking to get into the electrical job field, City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) is here to help. CWLP is now accepting applications for its Electrical Apprenticeship program this summer. Those interested in applying must first successfully pass the National Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee...
Springfield, ILThe State Journal

Kathleen Alcorn steps into Springfield deputy mayor role as Drew's successor

Kathleen Alcorn, who formerly worked with legislation and technology at the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and as a senior legislative assistant in Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration, has been appointed as the city of Springfield's deputy mayor. Mayor Jim Langfelder said he has known Alcorn for over two...
Illinois Statecilfm.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive street will be closed until at least...
Springfield, ILfoxillinois.com

UIS offers free saliva COVID-19 testing to public

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) and SHIELD Illinois are now offering free saliva COVID-19 testing to the public. This testing is available for asymptomatic individuals who are not isolating because of the virus. Community members can be tested between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays...
Springfield, ILwmay.com

Springfield Ward Meeting Set To Resume

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says he plans to soon resume conducting regular ward meetings across the city… for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Langfelder and aldermen had conducted the meeting regularly in order to hear directly from constituents about concerns in their neighborhoods, but the meetings were suspended because of the pandemic.
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Freedom Financial: Planning for Retirement Part 2: Inflation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Chris Fehr, CEO & Founder of Freedom Financial Group continues his conversation with Meteorologist Bryan Schuerman about planning for retirement in Part 2 of a 3 part series. In this part, they talk about how inflation plays a major impact on retirement costs and how you can plan ahead for this.
Springfield, ILagrinews-pubs.com

Technology centerpiece of new ag center

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Kreher Agriculture Center at Lincoln Land Community College opens the door to a myriad of new opportunities for students. The 19,750-square-foot center that opened May 6 houses state-of-the-art classrooms, laboratories and student gathering spaces designed to promote active learning with hands-on research, problem solving and group activities.
Sangamon County, ILfoxillinois.com

Fundraiser held in honor of former Sangamon County Sheriff

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — In 2019, former Sangamon County Sheriff Wes Barr — who was known for his kindness and generosity — died unexpectedly of a heart attack at the age of 56. On Sunday, May 16, Motorheads in Springfield hosted a fundraiser for a foundation set up in his...
Bath, ILPosted by
Bath Post

Bath events calendar

1. Effective Communication Strategies - Phone or Online; LIVE Q&A!; 2. Black History Walk; 3. Men's Dementia Caregiver Support Group; 4. Parker McCollum with Josh Abbott Band; 5. "Havana Fall Formal";
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Bringing hope to cancer survivors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Danenberger Family Vineyards partnered with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network for Lights of Hope over the weekend. Participants came together to decorate luminary bags in support of those touched by cancer. The bags were $10 each and will be used in a nationwide Lights of Hope event on September 18.
Springfield, ILwmay.com

May 21, 1821: First Religious Society Established In Springfield

Religion played an important role from the earliest days of Springfield and Sangamon County. The first church services were held in homes, but soon it was clear there would be a need for a permanent home for growing congregations. The first religious society in Springfield was organized by the Methodists on May 21, 1821.
Sangamon County, ILnewschannel20.com

Sangamon County looks for food services for new SMTD transfer center

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County officials are looking for food options for the new Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) transfer center. The county and Hanson Professional Services, Inc. posted a Request for Information (RFI) public notice on Monday. The purpose of this RFI is to explore alternatives for food...
Springfield, ILschoolconstructionnews.com

Illinois Middle School Breaks Ground on $5M Upgrade

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.—Grant Middle School in Springfield broke ground at the beginning of May on improvements to the school’s campus. According to the State Journal-Register, the $5 million upgrade will add new classrooms, a teachers lounge, additional offices and increase the size of the campus’s dining and cafeteria space—which can then also double as an event and gathering space. An outdoor dining commons will also be added, allowing students and faculty to enjoy dining al fresco at the end of Central Illinois’ punishing winters.