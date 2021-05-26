Can Team Scoring Work in the Marathon? RunCzech Is Trying to Find Out with This Weekend’s Battle of the Teams

Early this morning, 32 of the world’s best runners lined up for this year’s elite-only Prague Marathon. Unlike traditional marathons, this race was a team event that saw four teams of eight runners (four men and four women) line up to compete in a cross-country style Battle of the Teams. Lead by winner Benson Kipruto of Kenya, who crossed the line in 2:10:16, Team Birell won the race with 7,152 points. Despite Purity Rionoripi winning the women’s race, it wasn’t enough to secure the win for her team, and Team Volkswagon came in second with 6, 887 points.