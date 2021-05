You know that moment of sheer panic when you realize you've sent a message to the wrong recipient? The dawning horror as you realize that — oh no, oh no, oh nonononono — yes, you really did that, is one of the worst feelings modern technology is able to induce. What would you do if that happened with a six-months-worth of messages? Impossible, you say? Allow me to introduce you to Jonno Hopkins, a copywriter from Kentish Town in the Greater London Area, England, who'd beg to differ. Hopkins and his family went six months without realizing that the contact they assumed was their dad in the group chat was in fact some random bloke.