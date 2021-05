(Bonne Terre) Kyle Conkright might have been the missing ingredient to help the North County Raiders make school history this year. The transfer from Ellington averaged 21 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals per game, shot 40% from beyond the arc and 80% from the free-throw line as he helped the Raiders advance to the Class 5 quarterfinals for the first time in school history. Conkright is on the move again, this time to college. He has selected Columbia College as his next destination…