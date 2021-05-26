Cancel
David Adjaye Receives RIBA Gold Medal During Virtual Ceremony

By Madeleine D'Angelo
architectmagazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, David Adjaye, Hon. FAIA, formally received the 2021 Royal Institute of British Architects Royal Gold Medal for architecture in a virtual ceremony. Individuals from around the world will be able to tune into the ceremony and watch Iain Walker, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, present the Ghanaian-British architect, based in Accra, Ghana, with his medal. The celebration will also feature RIBA president Alan Jones, based in London, and tributes from dignitaries worldwide.

