David Adjaye Receives RIBA Gold Medal During Virtual Ceremony
Today, David Adjaye, Hon. FAIA, formally received the 2021 Royal Institute of British Architects Royal Gold Medal for architecture in a virtual ceremony. Individuals from around the world will be able to tune into the ceremony and watch Iain Walker, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, present the Ghanaian-British architect, based in Accra, Ghana, with his medal. The celebration will also feature RIBA president Alan Jones, based in London, and tributes from dignitaries worldwide.www.architectmagazine.com