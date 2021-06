The Distribution Committee of the Cuno Foundation held its recent meeting at the Beat the Street Community Center and awarded $88,000 in grants to non-profit organizations in and around Meriden. Grant recipients include The American Cancer Society for Relay For Life of Meriden-Wallingford; Franciscan Life Center for their summer camp; Meriden YMCA for the 2021 Summer Youth Employment Program; Summer Campership for Meriden and Wallingford for the 2021 camping program. Other recipients included Child Guidance Clinic for Central CT; Comunidad Hispana de Wallingford; Girls Inc.; GUS Robotics Team, Inc.; Kitonic Post 72 American Legion; Meriden Little League; Restore The Arts; and The Hometown Foundation. The largest grant was made to Arts and Crafts Assn. of Meriden dba Gallery 53 for roof repair at their Colony Street location.