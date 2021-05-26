Cancel
Politics

Inside the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center

By Edward Keegan
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center, designed by Baltimore-based GWWO Architects, is rich in allusion. It is part interpretative center, part memorial to Tubman, who was born into slavery in Dorchester County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, before her heroic actions led to her own freedom and that of more than four dozen others before the Civil War.

