President Biden Taps Four Architects and Designers for the Commission on Fine Arts

By ARCHITECT Staff
architectmagazine.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a May 25 press release from the White House announcing President Biden's intent to appoint four new members of the design community to the Commission on Fine Arts. The intended appointees are Peter Cook, AIA, principal at HGA in Washington; Hazel Ruth Edwards, Assoc. AIA, professor and chair of the Howard University department of architecture in Washington; Justin Garrett Moore, urbanist and inaugural program officer of the Andrew Mellon Foundation's Humanities in Place program; and Billie Tsien, AIA, partner of the New York–based firm Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects.

www.architectmagazine.com
