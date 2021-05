Nolan Arenado homered for the Cardinals Tuesday. It seems he does this almost nightly lately and, in fact, he has homered in each of the past four games, all at night. Edmundo Sosa had two hits Tuesday, one of them a double and drove in a run. He never had done any of these things in the major leagues as a spot player for the Cardinals. Kept on the roster because he was out of options, for one reason, Sosa made only his fourth start in the eighth week of the season.