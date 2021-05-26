Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Two City Pools and Spraygrounds Open May 29

Posted by 
Greensboro, North Carolina
Greensboro, North Carolina
 8 days ago

Barber Park and Keeley Park spraygrounds and the Warnersville and Windsor pools will open for the season on Saturday, May 29. Sprayground admission is free for individual families and $1 per person for groups. Pools cost $1 for anyone 12 and under and $2 for everyone else.

Visitors are asked to practice social distancing. Face coverings will be required when patrons visit restrooms and locker rooms. Pool visitors should bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Hours of operations will be the following:

Sprayground Hours

  • Sunday: 1- 5:30 pm
  • Monday to Saturday: 11 am to 5:30 pm

Private Parties may be reserved for the following hours:

  • Sunday: 11:30 am to 1 pm or 6-7:30 pm
  • Monday to Saturday 9:30-11 am or 6-7:30 pm

Pool Hours

  • Memorial Day and weekends until June 13: 1-5 pm
  • Beginning June 14: 1-5 pm six days per week (Warnersville is closed Wednesdays; Windsor is closed Thursdays.)

Peeler Pool is closed this season and Lindley Pool does not have an opening date, as both have repairs that must be resolved before they can welcome visitors. Check the Parks and Recreation website for updates throughout the summer.

For more COVID-19 safe, socially distant, in-person or virtual programs, visit Greensboro Online.

Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

16
Followers
196
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Government
City
Windsor, NC
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Memorial Day#Locker Rooms#City Pools#Peeler Pool#Greensboro Online#Keeley Park Spraygrounds#Pool Visitors#Weekends#Sprayground Hours Sunday#Sprayground Admission#Patrons#Lawn#Barber Park#Repairs#Face Coverings#Individual Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Hosts Creek Week Programs June 5-12

From June 5-12, the City of Greensboro will celebrate Guilford Creek Week, a collaborative effort with area municipalities, businesses and nonprofits to emphasize the importance and benefits of clean and healthy local waters. The City’s Library, Parks and Recreation, and Water Resources departments will host environmental education sessions for middle school girls, a Lake Brandt cleanup, and more to cultivate an appreciate for local waterways.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Greensboro, North Carolina

City Announces Memorial Day Closures and Changes

City offices are closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day. There are no trash or recycling collections that day. Instead, Monday’s collections take place Tuesday, June 1, and Tuesday’s take place Wednesday, June 2. All other collections remain the same. The White Street Landfill and Transfer Station will be closed Monday, May 31.
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Gateway Gardens Visitor Center grand opening will be May 21

Residents are invited to celebrate the grand opening of Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s newest rental space, the Gateway Gardens Visitor Center, located at 2800 E. Gate City Blvd. The department will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21. Visitors can tour the facility immediately following the ceremony.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Greensboro, North Carolina

City Seeks Input on American Rescue Plan Funds

The City of Greensboro will receive $59.4 million in COVID-19 relief and economic recovery funds as part of the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP). The City is asking residents for their input on how the money should be spent. Residents can suggest how to divvy up the funds by using the Greensboro ARP Spending Simulator. City Council is expected to decide how to spend the first portion of the funds over the next several months.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Greensboro, North Carolina

City Conducting Recycling Audit

The City of Greensboro is now conducting a recycling audit throughout the city. The audit focuses on the type of materials found in residential and commercial recycling containers. Until May 21, random samples will be collected from 60 different recycling routes and examined in order to identify the overall composition of recyclables, amount of contamination in recycling, and areas where recycling education needs to be enhanced.
Greensboro, NCgreensboro-nc.gov

Creative Greensboro Residency Offers Film Workshops Beginning May 19

Creative Greensboro has welcomed filmmaker Kemari Bryant for the latest GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) residency. Bryant's residency will explore the process of film-making through a series of community workshops where a team of professionals will work together to write, direct, and develop a new film. The workshops will...
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Health Happenings

Senior Resources of Guilford will present a free Drive-Thru Veterans Resource Fair from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro; 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, in High Point; and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 26, at AuthoraCare Collective, Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
High Point, NCrhinotimes.com

High Point’s Bulk Waste Collection Hits A Snag

The COVID-19 pandemic is finally be winding down, but that hasn’t meant an end to a manpower and womanpower shortage the City of High Point is feeling in its waste collection operations. On Friday, May 14, just before the close of business, the city announced that bulk waste collection workers...
High Point, NCrhinotimes.com

High Point Farmer’s Market Moves Beyond Food

Spring is a great time to hit farmers markets for fresh, natural food. Beginning on Saturday, May 15, the High Point Farmers Market is adding craft vendors and other draws to the usual food vendors that have brought crowds to the market in the past. Starting with the Farmers Market...
Greensboro, NCgreensboro.com

Club Happenings

The Euterpe Music Club of Greensboro held its spring meeting on April 25. Historically, the meeting is a banquet but due to COVID-19, it was an outdoor picnic. Each year winners of the club’s scholarships are announced and winners perform musical offerings. This year the winners enjoyed the picnic with Euterpe members.
Guilford County, NCrhinotimes.com

Need A Summer Job? Guilford County Parks Wants You

Guilford County Parks is in the process of hiring hourly summer staff to oversee fun in the sun for county residents. There are job openings at Bur-Mil Park, Gibson Park, Hagan-Stone Park, Northeast Park, Southwest Park and also at the county’s passive parks and trails. Some of the positions up...
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Exhibit, webinar examine ‘Green Book’ history

HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum is shining a spotlight on “The Negro Motorist Green Book” and its significance in Guilford County and North Carolina. The museum is displaying a traveling exhibit, “Navigating Jim Crow: The Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina,” and next week the High Point Historical Society will host a webinar focusing on two of the county’s “Green Book” sites: Magnolia House in Greensboro and the old Kilby Hotel in High Point, said Sara Blanchett, curator of education at the museum.
Guilford County, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Mask giveaway set for disabled veterans

TRIAD — Area disabled veterans will be able to get free face masks during a giveaway this weekend. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 of Guilford County will distribute the masks to veterans and their families on Saturday at the Golden Corral located at 4404 Landview Drive, Greensboro. More than 30,000...