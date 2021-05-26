Two City Pools and Spraygrounds Open May 29

Barber Park and Keeley Park spraygrounds and the Warnersville and Windsor pools will open for the season on Saturday, May 29. Sprayground admission is free for individual families and $1 per person for groups. Pools cost $1 for anyone 12 and under and $2 for everyone else.

Visitors are asked to practice social distancing. Face coverings will be required when patrons visit restrooms and locker rooms. Pool visitors should bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Hours of operations will be the following:

Sprayground Hours

Sunday: 1- 5:30 pm

Monday to Saturday: 11 am to 5:30 pm

Private Parties may be reserved for the following hours:

Sunday: 11:30 am to 1 pm or 6-7:30 pm

Monday to Saturday 9:30-11 am or 6-7:30 pm

Pool Hours

Memorial Day and weekends until June 13: 1-5 pm

Beginning June 14: 1-5 pm six days per week (Warnersville is closed Wednesdays; Windsor is closed Thursdays.)

Peeler Pool is closed this season and Lindley Pool does not have an opening date, as both have repairs that must be resolved before they can welcome visitors. Check the Parks and Recreation website for updates throughout the summer.

For more COVID-19 safe, socially distant, in-person or virtual programs, visit Greensboro Online.