Fire severely damages a Jefferson City home. Firefighters were called to a home in the 2300 block of St. Louis Road on Friday morning. By the time crews arrived, a significant amount of fire and smoke was showing from the back of the home. Investigators still haven’t determined the cause but say the fire started in a bedroom and moved into the hallway and extended into the attic. The home sustained fire damage to the bedroom, bathroom, and attic, with significant smoke damage throughout.