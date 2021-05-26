Cancel
Richard David Weikel, 77, of Elizabeth City, died May 24, 2021 at his residence. Born in Ashland, Pa. on October 31, 1943 to the late Melvin Weikel and Elsie Marie Hepler Weikel, he was the husband of Paulette Faye Halsey Weikel. Mr. Weikel served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy and retired as a Chief Petty Officer.

