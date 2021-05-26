E. Duke Burgess

Cancel
Everett Duke Burgess, 81, of Shawboro, died May 22, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born November 18, 1939 in Pasquotank County to the late Sherman Everett Burgess and Lily Lorraine Sawyer Burgess and the widower of Janice Hartley Burgess. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He is...

