Overnight Water Service Shutdown Scheduled in Hanapēpē

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A residential area of North Port will close to traffic on May 25-26 as work continues on an underground water main, officials said Sunday. The areas involved are Ortiz and North Port Boulevard. Crews are planning to complete five tie-ins beginning on Tuesday, May 25th at 9 p.m. Officials say the work will involve shutting down water service through the older existing main while lateral lines are connected to the new main. This work will continue until 6:00 a.m., and it will only affect commercial businesses in the area, not residents.