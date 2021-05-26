Overnight Water Service Shutdown Scheduled in Hanapēpē
An overnight water service shutdown is scheduled for a portion of Hanapēpē Road, from Hana Road to Kona Road in Hanapēpē in June. The shutdown is scheduled for June 2 starting at 9 p.m. to June 3 at 5 a.m., weather permitting. The water service shutdown is necessary to allow contractor, Goodfellow Bros. Inc. to install a water main on Hanapēpē Road as part of a series of improvement work for the DOW’s Hanapēpē – Ele’ele Water Systems Improvements Project.kauainownews.com