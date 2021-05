The Steelers signed quite a few lower-level free agents during the offseason, but not all of the signings were perfect. If being a Steelers fan under a Kevin Colbert ruled team has taught us anything, it’s not to expect any big or long-lasting free agents to be signed. For every gem like James Farrior, the team has a Ladarius Green staring back at them. Even talented players such as Steven Nelson struggle to remain with the team long term. Even with those expected results, the team was still active in free agency this offseason despite a limited cap space. Not all of the signs have the same promise though. Here are the initial grades for the Steelers free agent signings.