Saints Row: TheThird Remastered - Official Xbox Series X|S & PS5 Launch Trailer

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are excited to announce that Saints Row: The Third Remastered has offically exploded on to Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. Featuring enhanced FPS and display resolution and faster loading times. And what's more, its free for all current owners of the original remaster.

#Xbox Series X#Saints Row#Remaster#Official Trailer#Fps#Faster Loading Times#Display Resolution
