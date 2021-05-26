Dead By Daylight - Resident Evil Chapter Reveal Trailer

Wow. What a strange yet thrilling roller coaster of a game Resident Evil Village turned out to be. What comes off initially as an homage to the iconic Resident Evil 4 quickly ends up being its own beast. Resident Evil has had a lot of identities over the years, from serious, to the utmost ridiculous scenarios. Never has the series embraced the latter so much that it ends up working to its charm. The Resident Evil franchise is continuously evolving, shifting gameplay styles, plot focuses, and even main characters. Now, with Village, we have the biggest monster menagerie in the series to date, and it’s up to common man Ethan Winters to tackle it head-on.