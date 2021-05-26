Cancel
Video Games

Dead By Daylight - Resident Evil Chapter Reveal Trailer

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Resident Evil Chapter is coming to Dead by Daylight on June 15th. It includes a Killer, The Nemesis; two Survivors, Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine; and a new map of the iconic Raccoon City police station.

