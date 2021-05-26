Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

What we know about the grand jury in Trump probe

By Dylan Stableford,Sam Matthews
AOL Corp
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has convened a special grand jury to decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump or executives at his company, the Washington Post reported Tuesday afternoon. Vance has been investigating Trump’s business practices before he was president for more than two years. And the impaneling of a grand jury suggests that the wide-ranging probe is entering its final stages — and that New York prosecutors believe they have found evidence of a crime.

www.aol.com
View All 14 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyrus Vance
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Investigation#Grand Juries#Guilty Of Fraud#The Washington Post#The Trump Organization#Cnn#Impeachment Hoax#Democrat#Trump Organization#Grand Jury#Trump Tower#Witness Testimony#Investigators#Alleged Tax Fraud#Fraud Cases#2016 Election#Documentary Evidence#Hush Money Payments#President#Murderers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Investigation
Related
Manhattan, NYUS News and World Report

Trump, House Democrats Near Agreement on Deutsche Bank Subpoenas

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday they are near an agreement to resolve disputes concerning congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank AG. In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, lawyers for Trump and...
Manhattan, NYNew Haven Register

Giuliani lawyers: Feds treat him like drug boss or terrorist

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys for Rudolph Giuliani say a covert warrant prosecutors obtained for his Apple iCloud account in November 2019 and a raid last month by agents who seized his electronic devices show they are treating him more like a drug kingpin or terrorist rather than a personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
CBS News

New York prosecutors seek cooperation of Trump business associate in probe

Prosecutors in Manhattan are seeking the cooperation of a longtime confidant of Donald Trump in the high-profile probe into the former president's financial dealings. The Wall Street Journal was first to report prosecutors subpoenaed records of a private school where the grandchildren of Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg are students. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates joined "CBSN AM" to explain this move.