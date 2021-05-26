What we know about the grand jury in Trump probe
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has convened a special grand jury to decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump or executives at his company, the Washington Post reported Tuesday afternoon. Vance has been investigating Trump’s business practices before he was president for more than two years. And the impaneling of a grand jury suggests that the wide-ranging probe is entering its final stages — and that New York prosecutors believe they have found evidence of a crime.www.aol.com