The original Destiny's fondly remembered Vault of Glass raid appeared in Destiny 2 on May 22, and within hours multiple teams had already cleared it and the subsequent Vault of Glass Challenge Mode. The record for World First went to Clan Elysium with a time of 1h 43m 55s, and all six team members have their names displayed on the leaderboard. If you look at the fireteam who came second with a time of 2h 24m 16s, however, you'll only see five players listed. That's because one of them had the username "#BlackLivesDon'tMatter".