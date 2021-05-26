Warframe - Gara Prime Access Now Available On All Platforms!

More speed. More power. More mayhem. The trailer below pretty much sums things up as Wreckfest launches today on PS5 and Xbox Series S|X. In addition to the madness that is the game itself, this month will bring a new tournament for Wreckfest owners: Wrecking Madness, along with the new track "Wrecking Grounds". Giant shredders, presses, and ventilators await to smash, pound, and pretty much destroy any vehicle that gets too close. If you don't have the game at all, Wreckfest is available for $39.99 on the PS5 and Xbox Series S|X, but if you already own the PS4 or Xbox One versions you can upgrade to the newer console versions for $9.99.