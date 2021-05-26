Cancel
Video Games

Warframe - Gara Prime Access Now Available On All Platforms!

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGara, the unbreakable warrior of the Plains, arrives in stunning Prime form! Shatter enemies with explosive glass shells from her Astilla Prime shotgun, or obliterate them with the Volnus Prime, her nimble-but-deadly glass hammer.

Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Warframe: Gara Prime Access launching on May 25

Gara, the unbreakable warrior, is getting her Prime variant this week in Warframe. The powered-up version of the glass manipulator will be available starting May 25 with the release of Gara Prime Access. Gara Prime, her Prime Weapons and exclusive Prime Customizations will be available for purchase, which instantly unlocks...
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Bike Baron 2′, Cornfox & Bros.’ Stunt-Filled Motorcycle Platformer, is Now Available for iOS

Master ludicrous stunts and crash your bike in style with Bike Baron 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the smash hit motorcycle platformer, now available worldwide for iOS. It’s been a little under 10 years since the original Bike Baron brought its wacky stunt-filled challenges to our touch screens across a multitude of side-scrolling stages. Nearly a decade on, Bike Baron 2 takes the same gravity-defying mechanics that worked so well for the original game and ramps things up with new tricks, puzzles, and ridiculous stunts.
Video GamesGematsu

Unreal Engine 5 now available in Early Access

Unreal Engine 5 is now available in Early Access via the Epic Games launcher, Epic Games announced. This Early Access build of Unreal Engine 5 is not production-ready, but this is where, for the first time, you can get your hands on some of the technology that caused so much excitement when it was showcased in last year’s announcement—not to mention some you’ve never seen before. Here’s a roundup of the key new features that are ready for testing today.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Dying Light: Platinum Edition Is Now Available; Includes All DLC

Just before a showcase that will be held later today for the second game in the series, Techland revealed that Dying Light: Platinum Edition is now available. In this full edition of the game, players will receive the base game, all four DLC, added weapons, and seventeen skin bundles. An...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Mecha-Based Fighting Game ‘Metal Revolution’ Now Available in Early Access on Android

I’m a big fan of fighting games, and believe it or not there are some excellent traditional-style fighters on mobile. There’s the voxel-based fighter Vita Fighters which released this past January; the surprisingly deep Dual Souls which we really enjoyed when it released on mobile about a year ago; and HeroVersus which is a clever hybrid of traditional control mechanics and swipe-based touchscreen controls that feels like it would be the king of the mobile fighting game mountain if it could just ever release from eternal beta. And that’s just to name a few. Now NeXT Studio and Gtarcade want a piece of the mobile fighting game pie with their upcoming release Metal Revolution. Check out this impressive new trailer.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Maneater now available on new platforms and Xbox Game Pass

Game company Tripwire Interactive is proud to announce that video game Maneater has finally landed on new platforms and Xbox Game Pass. The popular and iconic shARkRPG is available on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass starting today. This is the first time it will be released on Steam and will be available for digital purchase and in stores for the Nintendo Switch with retail partner Deep Silver. It is also available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on both PC and Xbox consoles for six months starting today.
Video Gamesinformedpixel.com

GRAVEN Launches Into Early Access Via Multiple Platforms

GRAVEN, the dark-fantasy action-adventure FPS co-published by 3D Realms and 1C Entertainment, and developed by Slipgate Ironworks, has finally launched into early access. You might be asking, “What is Graven?”, well that’s what I’m here to tell you. GRAVEN is a fantasy based FPS inspired by classic corridor type shooters...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Collection now available on Nintendo Switch

Fans of the cute, yet challenging Oddworld series can now Oddworld: Collection for the Nintendo Switch from retailers. This collection includes the critically acclaimed Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty, Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee and Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath all in a nice little package. A new trailer can be seen below. The Oddworld:...
Retailgamingnexus.com

Mayhem awaits as Wreckfest is now available

More speed. More power. More mayhem. The trailer below pretty much sums things up as Wreckfest launches today on PS5 and Xbox Series S|X. In addition to the madness that is the game itself, this month will bring a new tournament for Wreckfest owners: Wrecking Madness, along with the new track "Wrecking Grounds". Giant shredders, presses, and ventilators await to smash, pound, and pretty much destroy any vehicle that gets too close. If you don't have the game at all, Wreckfest is available for $39.99 on the PS5 and Xbox Series S|X, but if you already own the PS4 or Xbox One versions you can upgrade to the newer console versions for $9.99.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Roguelike Platformer Rising Hell Available Now

From the beginning of early access on PC up until the final version of Rising Hell releasing today for Xbox One, there was a lot of input from the players and community. We are incredibly grateful for all their feedback as it has made Rising Hell into a bigger and better game. We want to extend our deepest gratitude for the contribution and support of all the fans of Rising Hell. Without you, this game wouldn’t be what it is today.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Biomutant Open-World RPG now available on all platforms

Game developer Experiment 101 and publisher THQ Nordic recently announced the official launch of video game Biomutant on all platforms worldwide. The open-world post-apocalyptic Wung-Fu fable RPG is now available worldwide on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The suggested retail price for this game is $ 59.99. Biomutant’s ever-evolving...
Video Gamesrobertsspaceindustries.com

Jump Point Now Available!

Attention development subscribers: the May issue of Jump Point is now available in your subscription area. This month features an in-depth look at the team behind Star Citizen’s patching process and the second part of a visual guide covering Star Citizen’s corporations. Plus a Galactapedia entry on the Imperial Arts Foundation and an all-new short story.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Atelier Ryza 1 & 2 Free 1 Million Sales Costume DLC Available Now

Koei Tecmo have announced free costume DLC for both Atelier Ryza games has launched, to celebrate the cumulative over 1 million sales. The first game’s success seem come as a surprise to Gust, but led to the first Atelier protagonist to remain as such in a direct sequel. Producer Junzo Hosoi claimed that he was surprised so many found the main character sexy, but nonetheless a $26,000 USD life-size figure of Ryza Stout was produced for the most enthusiastic of enthusiasts.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Clubhouse for Android is now available worldwide

Clubhouse finally brought its service to Android this month. Although it launched in a limited closed beta, the app has been rapidly expanding its availability. While you'll still need an invite to access the service, you can finally check out Clubhouse on your phone no matter where you live in the world.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

PS Plus and PS Now subscriptions are up to a third off

As the PlayStation Days of Play sale enters its second week, the advertised deal on PS Plus and PS Now memberships is finally available at several stores. Of the lot, ShopTo or Amazon (now price-matching) is the place you should go if you need to top up your subscription time as that's where you'll find the best PS Plus deal - there's 34% off the normal price. Others, meanwhile, are sticking to a 25% price cut. Not great, not terrible.
Computershelloluxx

Houdini In Bloom – Now available!

Our brand new training for Houdini, from the wonderful Rich Nosworthy, is now available! If you want to dive into those nodes as soon as possible, you can buy the training here. If you’re interested in learning some high end Houdini magic and want to know more, then take a...