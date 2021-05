Like many of my columns, unfortunately, this one was written late on our deadline day and is not the piece that I originally envisioned. I had originally planned to write a nice and completely positive piece about how excited and happy I was to participate in a number of unique events this past week, such as the Hachnasat Sefer Torah for the Young Israel of New Rochelle’s Sephardic Minyan (See article on page 56), the Teach NJ Mission to Trenton, and an in-person gathering of soon-to-be freshman parents at the yeshiva high school where I will be sending my youngest son in the fall. I wanted to write about how these events were further signs of COVID’s loosening grip within our communities and our gradual return to “normal” life.