After weeks of big gains, the grain market has seen a quick correction with prices plummeting, particularly in corn. A large part of the correction comes from the good spring for many farmers, as well as the May 12 Supply and Demand report from the USDA, which showed Brazil’s crop might not be as low as expected. While stocks are still tight, Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa, said some of the premium is coming out of the market.