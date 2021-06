Seven additional people with COVID-19 in South Dakota have died, the South Dakota Department of Health reported Wednesday, while 83 people tested positive for coronavirus. The seven new deaths were the largest one-day total since April 9. Three of the latest deaths were among people 70-79, two were 80 or older, one was 50-59 and one 60-69. Five were women. One was a resident of a long-term care facility.