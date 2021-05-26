June 2021 New Music Releases

Artist Oso is all set to deliver his musical and creative capacity through the upcoming song, ‘Over The Moon’, a compelling R&B track comprising modern grooves. Upcoming singer Oso is recreating a new verse of classic R&B with the tunes of his soundscape. He recently collaborated with fellow artist Eric Bellinger for the upcoming single, ‘Over The Moon’ that beautifully transcribes ideas into a musical membrane. The song which is set to release on May 28th is written by Chrishan, and produced by Hitmaka, BLWYRMMD, and Ambezza. The audience can expect a streaming source of modern-day creative qualities crossed over with the essence of classic R&B. This blend of new and old-school strains will pave the way for his artistic growth and allow him to garner wide steam of audiences. As an R&B artist, he is always looking for scopes to combines new traces and influences in his music. The result is a sultry and elaborate soundscape that defines the contemporary wave of music like no other.