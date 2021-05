Good things come to those who wait? Callum Ilott is certainly hoping that proves to be the case after his step back from front-line single-seater racing in 2021. Last year, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege was one of the stars of the FIA Formula 2 series, and eventually finished runner-up to Maranello stablemate Mick Schumacher. He had harboured serious hopes of being promoted to a slot at Haas or Alfa Romeo, Ferrari’s partner teams. But even as the end of F2 campaign drew to a close, he knew he would be standing by as Schumacher’s graduation to F1 was confirmed, along with those of third-placed Yuki Tsunoda and fifth-placed Nikita Mazepin.