Students graduating from Wilberforce University, an historically Black university in Ohio, got an unexpected – and welcome – surprise at their commencement ceremony. “Because we are in awe of your strength and perseverance, because you have made your family and yourselves proud, because you have shown the work, because you have shown you are capable of doing work under difficult circumstances, because you represent the best of your generation, we wish to give you a fresh start,” university President Elfred Anthony Pinkard announced to the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021. “So therefore, the Wilberforce University board of trustees has authorized me to forgive any debt.”