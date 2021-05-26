New Anthracnose-Causing Fungus Identified
Researchers at the University of Melbourne have identified an Australian strain of fungus that causes citrus anthracnose. “Our research group at the University of Melbourne analyzed Colletotrichum collected from samples of anthracnose lesions on citrus leaves, twigs and fruit,” researchers Weixia Wang and Paul Taylor wrote. “The study identified six Colletotrichum species infecting Australian citrus. One of these is a new species — Colletotrichum australianum — named after the country where the pathogen was first identified.”citrusindustry.net