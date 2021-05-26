Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

MedTech Europe warns on ongoing regulatory issues

By Nancy Crotti
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
 8 days ago

MedTech Europe welcomed the first wave of new E.U. medical device regulations this week, but said there’s work that’s yet to be done. The trade group noted that EU MDR — the new regulatory regime for medical devices — strengthens the system of notified bodies, or companies that conduct audits on each device whose manufacturer is seeking entry to the E.U. market. It also provides a new database to enable more transparency, a unique device identification system to assist with supply chain traceability, and stricter clinical evidence requirements. EU MDR replaces the EU Medical Device Directive (MDD), with today ending the first phase of implementation.

www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medtech Europe#Regulatory Approvals#Implementation#Market#Technology Innovation#Regulations#Medtech Europe#Mdd#The European Union#The E U Commission#Ivdr#Eu Mdr#Supply Chain Traceability#European Patients#Legal Certainty#Limited Capacity#Uncertainties#Trade Group#Medical Devices#Conduct Audits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Related
Economydallassun.com

EU Reaches Deal on Tax Transparency for Multinational Firms

BRUSSELS - European Union government and Parliament negotiators reached a deal Tuesday on rules that will force large multinational companies to disclose how much revenue and tax they pay in the 27-nation bloc and how much they pay in countries considered tax havens by the EU. The new law, proposed...
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

Lithuania to launch EU Digital COVID Certificate on June 7

Riga [Lithuania], June 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The European Union (EU)'s Digital COVID Certificate will become available in Lithuania as of Monday, a health official said at a news conference Wednesday. Deputy Health Minister Zivile Simonaityte told reporters that Lithuania's Center of Registers planned to start issuing the certificate via the national...
Healthraps.org

Euro Roundup: Switzerland moves to mitigate split from EU on device regulation

Switzerland has adopted supplemental provisions to its new Medical Devices Ordinance (MedDO) to soften the impact of its split from the European Union. The action comes as the failure to update a mutual recognition agreement (MRA) erects barriers to trade between Switzerland and the EU. Swiss medical device manufacturers have...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

European Union says vaccination certificates to begin use on July 1

The European Commission has announced that vaccinated people should no longer be required to be tested or quarantined when traveling from one EU country to another. The Commission also recommended a gradual easing of travel restrictions as the COVID-19 vaccination programs pick up pace. The Commission is urging that people...
TravelMinneapolis Star Tribune

Greece, Germany kick off EU vaccination travel certificates

ATHENS, Greece — Greece, Germany and five other European Union nations introduced a vaccination certificate system for travelers on Tuesday, weeks ahead of the July 1 rollout of the program across the 27-nation bloc. The other countries starting early were Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Croatia and Poland, according to...
Small Businessworldcapitaltimes.com

EU and UK reach agreement in principle on fishing opportunities for the remainder of 2021

On 1 June, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and European Commission published a new study on the state of play in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies in the European Union: “Artificial intelligence, blockchain and the future of Europe: How disruptive technologies create opportunities for a green and digital economy.” The study was produced by the EIB’s Innovation Finance Advisory team in close collaboration with DG CONNECT under the InnovFin programme – a joint EIB and European Commission initiative to support Europe’s innovators.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Europe Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market 2021 Ongoing Trends with Most Demanding Players - Kites Consulting, Alexander Mann, Adam Recruitment, Proven SA

Businessmarketinsights Latest update on "Europe Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market" Analysis, Europe Recruitment Process Outsourcing market growth analysis and Projection by – 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the Europe Recruitment Process Outsourcing industry. With the classified Europe Recruitment Process Outsourcing market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
Businessconceptcarz.com

Stellantis strengthens its distribution model in Europe in line with the regulatory changes and evolutions in the automotive industry

•Stellantis' vision is to promote a sustainable distribution model with an efficient, optimised and effective Stellantis Distribution Network. •The Stellantis Business Partners will benefit from a wider range of solutions and services and will have the possibility to develop their activity alongside Stellantis and be at the forefront of future mobility.
Economy985theriver.com

EU Commission to borrow 80 billion euros in 2021 to finance recovery

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission is set to borrow about 80 billion euros ($97.76 billion) this year in long-term bonds to finance the European Union’s plan for economic revival after the pandemic, the EU executive said in a statement on Tuesday. The Commission said the borrowing, to begin later...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

As Covid risk dwindles in Europe, police warn of renewed terrorist threats

LONDON — As countries across Europe reopen after long Covid-19 lockdowns, movie theaters, pubs and restaurants are looking forward to getting back to business. But as entertainment and nightlife venues begin to fill up once again, counterterrorism experts and law enforcement officials are warning of a renewed threat: rising domestic terrorism, fueled by an increase in far-right ideology and conspiracy theories that have flourished during the pandemic, or violent Islamist ideology.
Public Healtheureporter.co

Coronavirus: A timeline of EU action in 2021

Check out the timeline to find out how the EU is tackling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. Discover what action the EU is taking in 2021 for the roll-out of vaccines and treatment, to boost the economy, employment, society, travel and transport and to help its partners worldwide to fight COVID-19, Society.
PoliticsAntiwar.com

Belarusian President Latest To Warn of World War Starting in Europe

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with his country’s members of parliament, members of the Constitutional Commission and other representatives of his government last week amidst the current crisis with the West that has been escalating since last summer and has intensified since the Ryanair incident of May 23. His comments...
Economybloombergtax.com

Global Tax Deal May Fit Well With EU Digital Tax, Lawmaker Says

A U.S. proposal to limit new global tax rules to the world’s biggest 100 companies would make it easier for the European Union to introduce a bloc-level digital tax, the chair of the European Parliament’s tax subcommittee said Tuesday. The American twist represents “an easier approach than before,” and “definitely...