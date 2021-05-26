newsbreak-logo
Biden USCIS Nominee Sets Goals for Agency Solvency, Backlogs (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 3 days ago

Fiscal solvency, reduced backlogs, and an upgrade to 21st century technology top the list of goals President Joe Biden. 's nominee to lead U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Ur Jaddou, has for the agency. In addition, Jaddou will work to ensure that USCIS staff "have the resources, support, and leadership...

news.bloomberglaw.com
Presidential Electiondenvergazette.com

Reports: Ken Salazar is Biden's pick for US ambassador to Mexico

Colorado's Ken Salazar will soon have another feather to add to his trademark cowboy hat: according to reports, the Biden administration plans to nominate the former interior secretary and U.S. senator as its next ambassador to Mexico. Mexico City daily La Jornada reported Thursday that Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs...
U.S. Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

Biden Pick For Top Justice Department Role Backpedals On Decriminalizing Drugs

Drug policy advocates were encouraged when President Joe Biden nominated a civil rights activist with a history of supporting policies like marijuana legalization and broad decriminalization of other substances to a top Justice Department role. But they were sorely disappointed this week when she backpedaled on the issue—saying she’s “not too proud to admit” the policy shift—when questioned by GOP senators at her confirmation hearing. Vanita Gupta—who has worked in the Justice Department during the Obama administration in addition to serving in top positions at the ACLU, NAACP and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights—was selected by Biden to serve as assistant attorney general. The news was celebrated by advocates who felt that having someone with that background and who has promoted progressive drug policies could translate into administrative reform. But when pressed on her stance on drug decriminalization by three Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Gupta said she no longer supports the policy. She did say in response to other Democratic senators, however, that she still believes racial disparities in marijuana enforcement are a national problem and there should be alternatives to incarceration for low-level drug offenders. “Is it true that you advocate decriminalization of all drugs?” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) asked. “No, senator, I do not,” she replied. But that was far from the only time at the hearing that Gupta would be asked about her former support for the reform. Cornyn followed up to clarify, based on a questionnaire she submitted to the committee, what her position is today on decriminalization. “Senator, I have advocated—as I believe President Biden has—for decriminalization of marijuana possession,” she said. “I believe that substance use disorder is both an enforcement problem and a public health problem, but I do not support decriminalization of drugs.” Vanity…
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Your guide to the Biden budget

It’s one of JOE BIDEN’s most oft-repeated catchphrases: “Don’t tell me what you value; show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.”. On Friday afternoon, Biden showed us his budget. Here’s what it tells us about what his White House values — and the signals it sends about where he’s willing to spend the most political capital.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Joe Biden plans to nominate Burns, Garcetti for ambassadorships: NYT

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to announce that he has selected R. Nicholas Burns, a former ambassador to NATO, as his ambassador to China, and Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles as his ambassador to India, the New York Times reported late on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the process.
Law EnforcementSFGate

Supporters of ATF nominee say he is uniquely suited to lead agency

WASHINGTON - Soon after retiring from a three-decade career in law enforcement, David Chipman used his first op-ed as a private citizen to advocate for an unusual cause: Senate confirmation of the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Since the Senate changed rules to require that...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden has released his $6 trillion budget. Here's what's in it.

President Joe Biden on Friday proposed a $6 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022, laying out details of a proposed dramatic increase in federal spending that serves as the underpinning of an economic agenda that seeks to transform the American economy as the country emerges from dual public health and economic crises.
Presidential ElectionFox News

Biden ATF nominee supports ban on AR-15

President Biden’s nominee to head the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) bureau, David Chipman, said during Wednesday that he is in favor of a ban on AR-15 rifles. "With respect to the AR-15, I support a ban as has been presented in a senate bill and supported by the...
Presidential Electionamericasvoice.org

On Immigration, Biden Regains His Footing

Frank Sharry: “The Biden administration is back on offense”. President Biden seems to have his immigration mojo back. After a flurry of pro-immigrant policymaking in the early days of the Biden administration, the right wing media-driven “Biden border crisis” storyline hit the front pages. The “Biden border crisis” was always overblown and over-hyped, but it did slow the administration down as they focused on processing unaccompanied minors in a safe, humane and orderly way.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden’s $6T budget will radically reshape and bankrupt America

President Joe Biden’s first, eye-popping $6 trillion budget proposal for 2022 makes it official: He means to permanently enlarge the federal government and to lock in eternal Democratic control of Washington. His “vision” has Uncle Sam spending as much as at the height of World War II — forever. Indeed,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed. “My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper. “Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden administration leaves Homeland Security budget flat despite border surge

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told lawmakers the Biden administration will seek $52.2 billion in funding for the coming fiscal year, leaving the agency’s budget unchanged despite the strains of a migration surge along the U.S.-Mexico border. Mayorkas provided lawmakers with an overview of the department’s funding targets...