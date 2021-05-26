CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillips-Medisize unveils Aria smart autoinjector

By Sean Whooley
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articlePhillips-Medisize today unveiled the Aria smart autoinjector platform designed to elevate patient care and reduce environmental impact. Hudson, Wis.-based Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, said in a news release that the Aria platform introduces a small, simple smart injection device with a reusable electronic drive unit and single-use, disposable cassettes. Get...

www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

