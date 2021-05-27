Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Authorizes Additional Monoclonal Antibody for Treatment of COVID-19

The US agency’s latest actions and advice against the virus include information on test recalls, , approval and reauthorization of treatments, and more. According to the most recent White House press briefing​ on vaccine progress in the US, approximately 52% of adults are fully vaccinated. While the country makes progress in inoculating the populace, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) maintains its position as a resource for information on the COVID-19 virus, and watchdog over the development of treatments, tests, and more.